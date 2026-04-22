Japan opens 2027 MEXT scholarship applications

For the Research category, which covers Master’s and Doctoral courses, applicants must be college graduates under the age of 35 by 1 April 2027.

Prospective scholars must submit a clear and feasible research proposal in the social sciences, humanities, or natural sciences, generally following the field they majored in during university. These programs typically last between two and five years.

The Undergraduate, Specialized Training, and College of Technology categories are open to high school graduates under the age of 25. Undergraduate programs last five years and focus on social and natural sciences.

Meantime, the Specialized Training program runs for three years and covers diverse fields such as technology, business, fashion and education. The College of Technology track offers four to 4.5 years of study in various engineering disciplines, including mechanical, electrical and maritime engineering.

All applicants must maintain good academic standing. Detailed guidelines and application forms are available for download on the Embassy of Japan website.

The deadline for submission is 29 May 2026. The embassy cited that only physical documents will be accepted, which may be hand-delivered or sent via mail.

Interested individuals may direct inquiries to scholarship@ma.mofa.go.jp. The embassy cautioned that the application process remains subject to change under unavoidable circumstances.