Hot vs cold oats: Rumba chef explains the difference

“If you eat oats in the morning while they’re hot, your (blood) sugar would spike,” he warned. “If you eat them cold, your sugar would remain stable throughout the day. You’d feel fuller in your stomach.”

Thus, when eating oats, the chef recommended waiting until it cools or to make it cool in the refrigerator overnight.

This explains why in the new breakfast menu of Rumba, Bistronomia Group’s restaurant chain reputed for Spanish flavors with Mediterranean flair, Chef Pablo and his team has prepared new menu entry Swiss Overnight Oats as cold rather than hot. To add some textures into the chilled Swiss-style oatmeal, Chef Pablo tosses in julienned apples and crushed lightly toasted nuts.