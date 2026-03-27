Malolos police arrests three, including two minors, for stabbing teen

The Malolos City Police Station and the Bulacan Police Provincial Office (BPPO) arrested three suspects, including two minors, for killing an 18-year-old student in the City of Malolos, Bulacan on 23 March 2026.

According to Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez, the suspects are identified as alias Jose, 23 years old; alias John 16 years old and alias Totoy 17, years old. The three suspects were apprehended after stabbing and killing 18-year-old student Carl.