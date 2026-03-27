Malolos police arrests three, including two minors, for stabbing teen

The Malolos City Police Station and the Bulacan Police Provincial Office (BPPO) arrested three suspects, including two minors, for killing an 18-year-old student in the City of Malolos, Bulacan on 23 March 2026.
According to Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez, the suspects are identified as alias Jose, 23 years old; alias John 16 years old and alias Totoy 17, years old. The three suspects were apprehended after stabbing and killing 18-year-old student Carl.
The report stated that around 10 pm on 22 March, the victim had a brawl with the three suspects near an elementary school at Barangay Caingin.
Investigators said alias John allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim on his left abdomen and then fled towards Barangay Caniogan.
The victim was rushed to Bulacan Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.
The Malolos police operatives together with the SWAT team from the Bulacan Provincial Police Office conducted a hot- pursuit operation after receiving the report that led to the arrest of the three suspects and recovery of the weapon used the killing of the victim two hours after the stabbing incident.
The two minors were turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office of Malolos for proper disposition while alias Jose was placed under the custody of the local police.