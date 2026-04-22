FL cautions public on scam artists

She said there were individuals impersonating others and attempting to solicit money through deception.

“If you receive a message claiming to be from me, please do not engage, do not share personal information, and do not send money,” she said.

Bogus phone numbers

In one instance, the impersonator asked a Cabinet secretary to pay a media entity to kill a story about the First Lady.

Another screenshot showed that someone was using the name of Mrs. Marcos to raise funds, even texting various senators.

The scammer uses various numbers supposedly connected to the First Lady.

Mrs. Marcos urged those who have been victimized to report it to the National Bureau of Investigation Cybercrime Division (ccd@nbi.gov.ph) or call (2)8523-8231 local 3724.

“Let’s not give space to those who exploit our trust and spread fake news. Thank you for your vigilance and continued support,” the First Lady said.