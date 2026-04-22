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Duterte denies claims of sending prizes via e-wallets, warns public vs online scams

VICE President Sara Duterte
VICE President Sara Duterte
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Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday denied allegations circulating online that she and her family were distributing prizes through digital wallet platforms, warning the public against what she described as fraudulent social media content.

In a statement, Duterte refuted posts claiming that cash prizes were being sent to individuals through e-wallet transactions, saying these reports were false and misleading.

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“Ikinababahala natin ang patuloy na paglaganap ng mga social media groups tulad ng Duterte Legacy na nagpapakalat na ako at ang aking pamilya ay nagbibigay ng mga papremyo,” the Vice President said.

Duterte’s denial comes amid a continuing surge of impersonation scams on social media platforms, where bogus pages and messages have been used to circulate false claims of giveaways and financial assistance schemes.

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The Vice President reminded the public to verify information only through official channels and government communication platforms to avoid falling victim to fraud.

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