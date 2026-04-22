FiberXers survive Tropang 5G

Converge pocked up its third win after surviving TNT, 97-92, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday.
Justin Arana led the FiberXers with 21 points and 10 rebounds as they improved to a 3-6 win-loss record.
Arana scored three straight points, including a layup with 20 seconds remaining, put Converge in a good position with a 96-90 lead.
Juan Gomez de Liaño had 16 points and seven rebounds for FiberXers while Alec Stockton and Mikey Williams had 13 points each.
Bol Bol paced TNT with a double-double game of 32 points and 16 rebounds as they dropped to a 5-3 slate.