Ejercito: Sotto tells senators to prepare for possible impeachment trial

He clarified that there was no certainty yet.

“Not necessarily, but he said it seems that is where things are headed because it looks like they will pass it and forward it to the Senate,” Ejercito added.

If the Senate convenes as an impeachment court, Ejercito said preparations are already being considered.

“As senator-judges, we have to be ready if the articles of impeachment are transmitted to us. We are already looking at getting consultants because impeachment is a different legal process,” he said. “We are speaking with individuals who could assist us during the proceedings if the court is convened.”

Ejercito emphasized that senators must remain impartial despite perceived political divisions.

“When you convene as an impeachment court, you become senator-judges and you are expected to be impartial,” he said. “It is difficult to make any count now because that could show bias. In the end, decisions will depend on the evidence presented.”

He noted that impeachment is both a legal and political process.

“That is correct. It is a combination of legal and political considerations. Accountability is number one, but we also have to consider whether this will help the country and how we can prevent anomalies,” he said.

Ejercito added that no formal decision or vote count was made during the meeting.

“There was no certainty, no counting of votes, and no specific instruction. The only message from Sen. Sotto was to prepare because the impeachment might reach the Senate,” he said.