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No cash aid from VP Sara; public warned against scams

Vice President Sara Duterte
(FILES) Vice President Sara Duterte
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The Office of the Vice President (OVP) has issued a warning to the public against fraudulent schemes claiming to offer cash assistance in the name of Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Ipinapaalam sa publiko na walang programang cash assistance ang Office of the Vice President o si Vice President Sara Duterte,” the OVP said in a statement. 

Vice President Sara Duterte
VP Sara visits victims, survivors of Jolo sea tragedy

“Huwag magbigay ng personal na impormasyon dahil ito ay scam,” they said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding such scams to report immediately. 

“Kung kayo ay may impormasyon hinggil dito, ipagbigay alam agad sa mga awtoridad. Maraming salamat,” the statement added.

This advisory comes amid rising reports of online and text scams that exploit popular government figures to solicit personal information or money from unsuspecting victims. 

Officials continue to remind the public to verify any announcements of government aid through official channels before responding.

Sara Duterte
cash aid distribution

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