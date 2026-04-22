DepEd pilots AI tool to speed up nutrition screening, cut teacher workload

EDCOM II earlier noted that teachers spend up to 55 percent of their time on non-teaching tasks, prompting calls for systems that can help reclaim instructional hours.

Dr. Erika Fille Legara, managing director and chief data and AI officer of ECAIR, said SIGLA is intended as a decision-support tool rather than a replacement for human assessment.

“The system is designed with human reviewers consistently involved… allowing health and education personnel to prioritize appropriate follow-up,” she said.

The tool is currently being tested in select elementary schools in Metro Manila, where AI-assisted screening runs alongside traditional methods to validate accuracy and refine the system.

DepEd said broader deployment will depend on validation results and operational readiness.