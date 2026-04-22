DENR rescues Philippine palm civet in Labason, prepares safe release

Fire officers secured the civet after it was discovered inside their station and immediately coordinated with DENR wildlife authorities for proper handling.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources personnel conducted a health assessment and confirmed the juvenile civet was in stable condition.

It is currently housed in a wildlife holding facility for monitoring and acclimatization under protocols of Republic Act No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The rescued animal, identified as a Philippine palm civet Paradoxurus philippensis—locally known as “musang” or “milo”—plays an important ecological role in forest ecosystems by dispersing seeds and helping control insect populations.

Officials from the Bureau of Fire Protection and DENR highlighted the successful coordination between first responders and wildlife authorities, noting that the swift turnover helped ensure the animal’s safety.

The civet is scheduled for release on 22 April 2026, in a suitable forest area in Zamboanga del Norte following DENR wildlife release and monitoring guidelines.

Authorities also reminded the public to report wildlife encounters to the nearest DENR office and to avoid capturing or keeping wild animals, which is prohibited under RA 9147.