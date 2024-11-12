Dangerous algae linked to illness, memory loss discovered in Luzon

Researchers from the Philippines and Malaysia have recently discovered the presence of microscopic algae in Luzon that can cause illness and memory problems.

Pseudo-nitzschia pungens and Pseudo-nitzschia brasiliana were found in water samples from shellfish farms in Bacoor Bay, Cavite, and Pagbilao Bay, Quezon, by researchers from the Ateneo de Manila University Biology Department and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak.

While most diatom species are harmless and essential to marine life, Pseudo-nitzschia produces domoic acid, which can cause Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning (ASP). According to the Washington State Department of Health, people can become ill from eating shellfish contaminated with ASP, and, in severe cases, it can lead to permanent short-term memory loss.

Among the symptoms of ASP are vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps within 24 hours of ingestion. In more severe cases, neurological symptoms may develop within 48 hours.

Moreover, ASP cannot be removed by cooking or freezing.

However, the researchers emphasize that there is no immediate cause for concern, as the algae exist in very low concentrations in the water and pose a risk only under specific conditions, such as harmful algal blooms.