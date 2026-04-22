SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

DENR: Air quality remains ‘good’

(April 20 2026) Buildings covered a thick smog seen from Quezon City on Monday morning April 20 2026. The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) logs a very unhealthy air quality in Metro Manila after recording high levels of PM2.5, or the tiny atmospheric particles or droplets which may be inhaled and may cause health concerns, in the air due to numerous factors like vehicle emissions, construction and road dust. Photo/Analy Labor
(April 20 2026) Buildings covered a thick smog seen from Quezon City on Monday morning April 20 2026. The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) logs a very unhealthy air quality in Metro Manila after recording high levels of PM2.5, or the tiny atmospheric particles or droplets which may be inhaled and may cause health concerns, in the air due to numerous factors like vehicle emissions, construction and road dust. Photo/Analy Labor
Published on

ILOILO CITY — Air quality across Metro Iloilo remains within “Good” to “Fair” levels based on the latest monitoring of the Environmental Management Bureau in Western Visayas, covering stations in Oton, San Miguel, Pavia and Iloilo City. Authorities said the readings as of 21 April indicate generally acceptable conditions despite haze reports in other major urban centers.

The DENR, however, said it continues to closely monitor the Metro Iloilo airshed amid haze concerns affecting Metro Manila and Metro Cebu. Health officials have advised vulnerable groups — including children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory conditions — to limit outdoor exposure and wear protective masks when necessary.

(April 20 2026) Buildings covered a thick smog seen from Quezon City on Monday morning April 20 2026. The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) logs a very unhealthy air quality in Metro Manila after recording high levels of PM2.5, or the tiny atmospheric particles or droplets which may be inhaled and may cause health concerns, in the air due to numerous factors like vehicle emissions, construction and road dust. Photo/Analy Labor
Metro Cebu air quality reaches ‘very unhealthy’ levels
DENR air quality advisory Philippines
Metro Iloilo
respiratory conditions

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph