DENR: Air quality remains ‘good’

ILOILO CITY — Air quality across Metro Iloilo remains within “Good” to “Fair” levels based on the latest monitoring of the Environmental Management Bureau in Western Visayas, covering stations in Oton, San Miguel, Pavia and Iloilo City. Authorities said the readings as of 21 April indicate generally acceptable conditions despite haze reports in other major urban centers.

The DENR, however, said it continues to closely monitor the Metro Iloilo airshed amid haze concerns affecting Metro Manila and Metro Cebu. Health officials have advised vulnerable groups — including children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory conditions — to limit outdoor exposure and wear protective masks when necessary.