Metro Cebu air quality reaches ‘very unhealthy’ levels

The current classification means the air quality is poor enough to affect the healthy population, not just those with preexisting conditions. Residents are being advised to wear N95 or KN95 masks if they must go outside.

EMB-7 attributed the deteriorating conditions to stagnant atmospheric patterns caused by intense heat and high-pressure systems. These conditions create a “lid” over the region, preventing pollutants from dispersing.

Without strong winds to clear the air, emissions from vehicles and industries, road dust, and smoke from recent grass and residential fires have accumulated across the metropolitan area since 17 April.

At an AQI of 199, members of the general public may experience symptoms such as throat irritation, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Health officials warned that children, pregnant women, the elderly and individuals with heart or lung diseases face a higher risk of serious respiratory complications.

EMB-7 advised residents to remain indoors and keep windows and doors closed to limit exposure. Officials also recommended that outdoor exercise and manual labor be suspended until the pollution levels subside.