Doncic, Cunningham eligible for MVP plum

But the duo will be part of the NBA’s tightly-contested MVP race after the league and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) ruled there were “extraordinary circumstances” surrounding each player.

Cunningham’s regular-season games tally was abbreviated after he suffered a collapsed lung in March, which led to him missing 12 games.

Doncic, who was sidelined for several games following a hamstring injury earlier this month after inspiring a Lakers late-season resurgence, also missed two games to attend the birth of his daughter in Slovenia.

“The NBA and NBPA agreed that, taking into account the totality of the circumstances for Cunningham and Doncic, each player qualified for awards under the extraordinary circumstances provision in the CBA (collective bargaining agreement),” the NBA said in a statement.

However, the league turned down a request from Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to be included in the awards picture.

Edwards played in 60 games and filed a bid for inclusion under the same “extraordinary circumstances” rules.

“Edwards’ challenge was denied and, as a result, he is not eligible for annual awards for the 2025-26 NBA regular season,” the NBA said.