Cruise calls rosy

“This trend highlights the Philippines’ growing role as a cruise hub in Asia, as port activity remains steady and turnaround operations increase in early 2026. Despite global challenges such as rising fuel prices, the consistent volume underscores the country’s sustained appeal among international cruise operators,” the PPA said in its report on Tuesday.

PPA general manager Jay Santiago said a key highlight this year is the significant increase in turnaround cruise calls, particularly at the Eva Macapagal Cruise Terminal in Manila.

As of April 2026, the terminal has already recorded six turnaround calls, substantially higher than the two turnaround calls last year, where passengers both embark and disembark in Manila, reflecting the growing confidence among cruise lines in the country’s capability to serve as a homeport.

Santiago said the Manila cruise terminal continues to accommodate medium to large vessels, each carrying approximately 1,000 to 3,000 passengers of various nationalities, including passengers from China, Europe and the United States.

To support the increasing volume, he said the PPA has prioritized enhancements in passenger experience through infrastructure upgrades such as covered walkways, improved gangways, clean restrooms and world-class port facilities.

“Beyond increasing cruise calls, our focus is on delivering a seamless and memorable experience for every passenger who arrives in the Philippines,” Santiago said.

“We are actively upgrading our ports and expanding our capabilities to support the growing demands of cruise tourism. From improving passenger facilities to developing more cruise-ready ports, the PPA remains committed to continuously improving port infrastructure and passenger services to meet the evolving standards of global cruise tourism,” he added.

Beyond Manila, he said, various other PPA-managed ports have consistently welcomed cruise ships, including the Ports of Currimao, Salomague, Coron and Puerto Princesa, helping expand tourism opportunities across key destinations.