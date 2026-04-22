Bulldogs pip Green Batters, complete UAAP three-peat

A team that once only dreamed of a repeat championship the previous season completed its title run in fitting fashion, with graduating senior Kevin Maulit scoring the winning run in this tournament held in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission.

NU became the first team to win three consecutive titles since Ateneo de Manila University completed a three-peat in Season 77 (2015).

The Bulldogs had to dig deep after falling into a 0-3 hole as the Green Batters took control early in the first three innings.

A solo home run from Julius Cesar Soriano sparked NU’s comeback in the middle innings, putting the Bulldogs on the board for the first time.

From there, the rest of the defending champions followed suit, manufacturing three runs in the seventh inning to seize the lead. Charles Chua sparked the rally with a leadoff single to La Salle shortstop Yuan Sumague. Aaron Detoito then delivered a deep fly ball to center field that brought home Chua and Gio Gorpido for the tying runs.

After Bryan Lagumbay was caught advancing home on a passed ball, Detoito eventually came through again, driving in the go-ahead run with a hit that brought Kevin Maulit home.

Maulit returned the favor in the ninth inning, reaching first base with a hit to the left side. Soriano flew out to left field, but Maulit advanced to second base. With a walk issued to Olazo, eventual finals Most Valuable Player Charles Chua seized his moment.

On the very first pitch from Liam De Vera, the third-year catcher sent the ball deep into left field once more, and for the final time this season, Maulit scored the winning run.

NU drew confidence from its close Game 1 loss (1-2) to regroup and respond with urgency. Its 9–3 win in Game 2 proved to be the needed breakthrough before completing the comeback in Game 3.

Maulit paced the Bulldogs’ offense one final time with three hits, one RBI, and the winning run. Chua added two hits and two RBIs, including the walk-off single, while Detoito finished with a two-run hit in the seventh.

Eventual Best Pitcher Hilario Espina III (2.105 ERA) also made a strong case for the Finals MVP award after limiting DLSU to two earned runs on six hits over his stint, after taking over the mound from Amiel De Guzman in the third inning.