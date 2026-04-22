BTA shake-up tied to power shift

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) deputy speaker Lanang Ali Jr. linked his removal from office to what he described as a shift in leadership balance within the interim parliament.

Ali said the change reflects a transition from a Moro Islamic Liberation Front-led structure toward a more government-influenced setup as the Bangsamoro region moves closer to its first parliamentary elections.

The BTA has not yet issued a detailed public explanation for his removal. Analysts say leadership changes are expected as the transition body approaches the final phase of governance restructuring under the peace process framework.