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BTA shake-up tied to power shift

ali lanang fb
ali lanang fb
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COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) deputy speaker Lanang Ali Jr. linked his removal from office to what he described as a shift in leadership balance within the interim parliament.

Ali said the change reflects a transition from a Moro Islamic Liberation Front-led structure toward a more government-influenced setup as the Bangsamoro region moves closer to its first parliamentary elections.

The BTA has not yet issued a detailed public explanation for his removal. Analysts say leadership changes are expected as the transition body approaches the final phase of governance restructuring under the peace process framework.

ali lanang fb
Ali cites leadership shift after BTA ouster
leadership
Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA)
Lanang Ali Jr.

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