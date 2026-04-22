Ali cites leadership shift after BTA ouster

Ali’s remarks highlight concerns among some members over the perceived recalibration of influence within the البرلمان, particularly as the transition period nears its end.

As of writing, no official statement has been released by BTA leadership detailing the specific reasons for Ali’s removal.

Political analysts said leadership changes in transitional bodies may reflect both internal parliamentary dynamics and efforts to align governance structures with national frameworks. They also stressed the need to maintain inclusivity and balance among stakeholders in a region shaped by decades of peace negotiations.

Ali indicated that developments were consistent with what he had anticipated under the current leadership trajectory, signaling acceptance of the decision while reiterating his view of the evolving political landscape.

The development comes as BARMM continues preparations for its first parliamentary elections, a key milestone expected to shape the region’s long-term governance structure.