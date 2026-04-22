Ali cites leadership shift after BTA ouster

Cotabato City — Lawyer and Member of Parliament Lanang Ali Jr. said his removal as deputy speaker of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament reflects what he described as a shift in leadership dynamics within the body.
In a statement, Ali said the decision did not come as a surprise, pointing to what he sees as a transition from a Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)-led structure toward one with stronger involvement from the national government.
“I expected that already. The BTA Parliament is no longer MILF-led, so situations like this are happening. This is now the face of a government-led BTA Parliament,” Ali said.
The BTA serves as the interim governing body of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), created as part of the peace process between the government and the MILF. Its composition and leadership have evolved as the region prepares for the transition to a fully elected parliamentary system.
Ali’s remarks highlight concerns among some members over the perceived recalibration of influence within the البرلمان, particularly as the transition period nears its end.
As of writing, no official statement has been released by BTA leadership detailing the specific reasons for Ali’s removal.
Political analysts said leadership changes in transitional bodies may reflect both internal parliamentary dynamics and efforts to align governance structures with national frameworks. They also stressed the need to maintain inclusivity and balance among stakeholders in a region shaped by decades of peace negotiations.
Ali indicated that developments were consistent with what he had anticipated under the current leadership trajectory, signaling acceptance of the decision while reiterating his view of the evolving political landscape.
The development comes as BARMM continues preparations for its first parliamentary elections, a key milestone expected to shape the region’s long-term governance structure.