Barba named honorary Congressman of the Year

In his acceptance speech, Barba said the award reflects not individual achievement but the collective effort of his team and constituents in Ilocos Norte.

He cited ongoing programs in the province’s 2nd district, including the establishment of training facilities such as a TESDA center in Banna aimed at improving workforce skills and employment opportunities. He also highlighted investments in health infrastructure designed to strengthen services for both medical workers and patients.

Barba likewise pointed to youth development initiatives, including the INSPIRE program, which supports sports and leadership pathways for young people, as well as continued support for livelihoods, cultural preservation, and local industries.

“No excess. No excuses. Just results,” he said, emphasizing that governance should translate public resources into tangible benefits for communities.

He added that leadership is about responsibility and ensuring that government programs deliver real impact. “This award is a reminder that leadership is not about visibility, but about responsibility,” he said.

Barba dedicated the recognition to his staff, local officials, and constituents, saying the award represents the work of many rather than one individual.

“To MOSLIV, thank you for recognizing leadership that delivers,” he said, adding that the award also serves as a reminder to “do more, do better, and build systems that last beyond any one term or person.”

The MOSLIV Awards is an annual event recognizing outstanding individuals across public service, civic leadership, and nation-building sectors.