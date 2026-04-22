‘Bantay Dalampasigan’ advocacy launched

PALAUIG, Zambales — The Zambales Police Provincial Office conducted its “Bantay Dalampasigan” advocacy program on 20 April at Magalawa Island to strengthen community participation in maintaining peace and order in coastal areas.

Police officials, together with maritime police, PDEA and PCG representatives, held dialogues and lectures with fisherfolk, barangay officials, and community leaders. Topics included crime reporting, illegal fishing, maritime laws, drug laws and barangay intelligence networks.