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‘Bantay Dalampasigan’ advocacy launched

‘Bantay Dalampasigan’ advocacy launched
PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Zambales Police Provincial Office
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PALAUIG, Zambales — The Zambales Police Provincial Office conducted its “Bantay Dalampasigan” advocacy program on 20 April at Magalawa Island to strengthen community participation in maintaining peace and order in coastal areas.

Police officials, together with maritime police, PDEA and PCG representatives, held dialogues and lectures with fisherfolk, barangay officials, and community leaders. Topics included crime reporting, illegal fishing, maritime laws, drug laws and barangay intelligence networks.

‘Bantay Dalampasigan’ advocacy launched
PNP holds Bantay Dalampasigan Advocacy in Zambales
Bantay Dalampasigan
Magalawa Island
peace and order in coastal areas

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