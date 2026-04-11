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UBJP rift explodes before BARMM polls

UBJP rift explodes before BARMM polls
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COTABATO CITY — The United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the political arm of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), appears to be grappling with a deepening internal rift following the quiet removal of interim chief minister Abdulra of Macacua from its top leadership structure.

The shake-up comes at a critical time, with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) gearing up for high-stakes parliamentary elections in September.

UBJP rift explodes before BARMM polls
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Observers noted a conspicuous absence during the party’s filing for accreditation with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday: Macacua himself.

Despite serving as UBJP secretary-general and MILF chief-of-staff, Macacua was not part of the delegation of cabinet members and regional officials.

Sources within the party said the leadership structure had been overhauled, including the abolition of the Secretary-General post — effectively stripping Macacua of his key position and signaling a shift in the party’s internal power dynamics.

‘Munafiq’ row spills online

The internal tensions have since spilled into public view.

In a Facebook post, Macacua called out Member of Parliament Lanang Ali Jr., a lawyer and influential UBJP figure, for allegedly labeling him a munafiq — or hypocrite — a term that carries strong religious and political weight in the region.

Macacua expressed disappointment over the escalating attacks, saying that appeals to MILF chairman Murad Ebrahim and senior leader Mohagher Iqbal to intervene have so far gone unanswered.

UBJP internal rift BARMM politics
MILF leadership shakeup Abdulra Macacua
Bangsamoro elections 2026 political tensions

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