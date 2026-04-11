UBJP rift explodes before BARMM polls

Observers noted a conspicuous absence during the party’s filing for accreditation with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday: Macacua himself.

Despite serving as UBJP secretary-general and MILF chief-of-staff, Macacua was not part of the delegation of cabinet members and regional officials.

Sources within the party said the leadership structure had been overhauled, including the abolition of the Secretary-General post — effectively stripping Macacua of his key position and signaling a shift in the party’s internal power dynamics.

‘Munafiq’ row spills online

The internal tensions have since spilled into public view.

In a Facebook post, Macacua called out Member of Parliament Lanang Ali Jr., a lawyer and influential UBJP figure, for allegedly labeling him a munafiq — or hypocrite — a term that carries strong religious and political weight in the region.

Macacua expressed disappointment over the escalating attacks, saying that appeals to MILF chairman Murad Ebrahim and senior leader Mohagher Iqbal to intervene have so far gone unanswered.