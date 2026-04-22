Alcaraz unsure of French Open stint

He then pulled out of the Madrid Open on Friday, casting doubt on his participation in Paris as of 18 May.

On Monday that doubt deepened when he told press at an award ceremony he was taking a long-term view.

“I’d rather come back a little later but in great shape than come back early, rushing around, and unwell.”

“God willing, I have a very long career ahead of me, many years, and pushing myself too hard at this Roland Garros could seriously harm me in future tournaments,” he said Monday.

“Things happen in the professional world. You have to accept them,” he said.

“I need to recover really well if I don’t want it to affect me later on.”

The world No. 2 lost his top ranking following his defeat by Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final 12 April.

Before that Alcaraz had won his past 17 matches on clay, dating back to last season when he lifted titles in Rome and at Roland Garros.