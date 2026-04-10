Chinese, Taiwanese will unite — Xi

China severed high-level contact with Taiwan in 2016 after Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party won the presidency and rejected Beijing’s claims that the self-ruled island is part of its territory.

Xi told Cheng as the two met on Friday that “the general trend of compatriots on both sides of the Strait getting closer, edging nearer and becoming united will not change.”

“This is an inevitable part of history. We have full confidence in this,” Xi said during the talks carried by Taiwanese media.

He also said China was willing to strengthen dialogue with groups in Taiwan, including the KMT, on the “common political foundation of... opposing Taiwan independence.”

The KMT supports closer relations with China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to seize it.

Cheng echoed Xi’s stance, telling a press conference after their meeting that by “opposing Taiwan independence, we can avoid war.”

She also told Xi earlier that the Taiwan Strait would “no longer be a focal point of potential conflict” and “both sides should transcend political confrontation.”

Beijing has sworn to take Taiwan and has not ruled out using force, ramping up military pressure around the self-ruled island in recent years.

China conducts near-daily deployments of fighter jets and warships near the island and regular large-scale military drills.

Taiwanese lawmakers have been at loggerheads over the government’s plan to spend NT$1.25 trillion ($39 billion) on defense, which has been stalled for months in parliament, controlled by Cheng’s KMT party.