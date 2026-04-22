Aboitiz Foods expands R&D in Singapore facility buyout

“Our focus remains on strengthening the core of our agribusiness. Deepening our R&D capability ensures that the solutions we bring to market are proven in practice and responsive to the operational realities our customers face,” Aboitiz Foods president and CEO Tristan Aboitiz said.

Advanced recirculating aquaculture systems

Located at the Singapore Food Agency’s Marine Aquaculture Centre on St. John’s Island, 6.5 km south from Singapore, the facility is equipped with advanced recirculating aquaculture systems that enable controlled trials, digestibility studies, and performance validation under strict monitoring.