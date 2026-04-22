SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
BUSINESS

Aboitiz Foods expands R&D in Singapore facility buyout

Aboitiz Foods expands R&D in Singapore facility buyout
Published on

Aboitiz Foods is acquiring a Singapore-based research and development facility to accelerate its push into high-growth, science-driven aquaculture.

The company said Tuesday it has purchased the facility from Adisseo Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. through Gold Coin Management Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Aboitiz Foods expands R&D in Singapore facility buyout
Aboitiz Foods expands R&D with Singapore facility buyout

“Our focus remains on strengthening the core of our agribusiness. Deepening our R&D capability ensures that the solutions we bring to market are proven in practice and responsive to the operational realities our customers face,” Aboitiz Foods president and CEO Tristan Aboitiz said.

Advanced recirculating aquaculture systems

Located at the Singapore Food Agency’s Marine Aquaculture Centre on St. John’s Island, 6.5 km south from Singapore, the facility is equipped with advanced recirculating aquaculture systems that enable controlled trials, digestibility studies, and performance validation under strict monitoring.

Aboitiz Foods aquaculture R&D Singapore facility
recirculating aquaculture systems marine research
Tristan Aboitiz agribusiness innovation strategy

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph