Aboitiz Foods expands R&D in Singapore facility buyout

Aboitiz Foods is acquiring a Singapore-based research and development facility to accelerate its push into high-growth, science-driven aquaculture.
The company said Tuesday it has purchased the facility from Adisseo Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. through Gold Coin Management Holdings Pte. Ltd.
“Our focus remains on strengthening the core of our agribusiness. Deepening our R&D capability ensures that the solutions we bring to market are proven in practice and responsive to the operational realities our customers face,” Aboitiz Foods president and CEO Tristan Aboitiz said.
Advanced recirculating aquaculture systems
Located at the Singapore Food Agency’s Marine Aquaculture Centre on St. John’s Island, 6.5 km south from Singapore, the facility is equipped with advanced recirculating aquaculture systems that enable controlled trials, digestibility studies, and performance validation under strict monitoring.