Aboitiz Foods expands R&D with Singapore facility buyout

The facility will support Project Eureka, the company’s R&D platform focused on aquaculture and multi-species innovation to drive data-based product development for shrimp, tilapia, milkfish, pangasius, and seabass.

The deal also builds on Aboitiz Foods’ regional expansion, following its acquisition of Diasham Resources in January.

Aboitiz Foods said investing in stronger R&D will help deliver more reliable, high-performance feed and nutrition solutions. It will complement its operations in the Philippines, Singapore, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brunei.

Through its producer brands, Pilmico and Gold Coin, the company integrates its value chain across trading, feeds, specialty nutrition, and food.