Aboitiz Foods expands R&D with Singapore facility buyout

Aboitiz Foods is acquiring a Singapore-based research and development facility to accelerate its push into high-growth, science-driven aquaculture.
The company said Tuesday it purchased the facility from Adisseo Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. through Gold Coin Management Holdings Pte. Ltd.
“Our focus remains on strengthening the core of our agribusiness. Deepening our R&D capability ensures that the solutions we bring to market are proven in practice and responsive to the operational realities our customers face,” Aboitiz Foods President and CEO Tristan Aboitiz said.
Located at the Singapore Food Agency’s Marine Aquaculture Centre on St. John’s Island, the facility is equipped with advanced recirculating aquaculture systems that enable controlled trials, digestibility studies, and performance validation under strict monitoring.
The facility will support Project Eureka, the company’s R&D platform focused on aquaculture and multi-species innovation to drive data-based product development for shrimp, tilapia, milkfish, pangasius, and seabass.
The deal also builds on Aboitiz Foods’ regional expansion, following its acquisition of Diasham Resources in January.
Aboitiz Foods said investing in stronger R&D will help deliver more reliable, high-performance feed and nutrition solutions. It will complement its operations in the Philippines, Singapore, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brunei.
Through its producer brands, Pilmico and Gold Coin, the company integrates its value chain across trading, feeds, specialty nutrition, and food.