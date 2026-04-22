A dream 42 months in the making

What they lacked in experience, however, they made up for with something far more powerful: a clear vision and an unwavering passion to get things done.

Gan soon brought JGFP events beyond Metro Manila, expanding first to Mindanao with tournaments in Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, and South Cotabato then to the Visayas in Cebu City and Bacolod, before taking the tour north to Baguio City. Each stop came with lessons.

Organizing tournaments proved to be far from easy. There were growing pains and, at times, criticism from parents and onlookers. But the movement kept moving forward. The junior golf community steadily grew — not only because of JGFP’s efforts but also with the emergence of other groups staging their own events, further widening opportunities for young golfers.

Forty-two months after taking the helm, Gan and company did the unthinkable: they staged the first JGFP World Team Championships at Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

The idea once seemed far-fetched. Pulling it off required months of relentless preparation, coordination and belief that the impossible could be done.

At the center of that effort was the organizing committee led by Atty. Joy Gaisano, who accepted the daunting task of staging only the second international golf tournament ever held in Davao City. What began as a bold dream gradually took shape through countless meetings, logistical challenges and long days of preparation as the team worked behind the scenes to bring the historic event to life.

Tribune Golf, serving as the event’s media partner, also played its part in building the momentum — helping promote the championship and bringing its significance to a wider audience.

To say the JGFP World Team Championships was a success would be an understatement. It exceeded expectations, with foreign delegates praising the organizers for staging a well-run tournament.