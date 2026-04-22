25 Pinoys return from Israel, Lebanon

The repatriation was a joint effort between the DMW, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine embassies and migrant worker offices in both countries.

Officials said the operation followed a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prioritize the safety of Filipinos in the Middle East.

Among the returnees was Vivian Casimero, who had worked as a caregiver in Israel for 22 years.

She told officials she plans to remain in the Philippines and open a water refilling station in her home province of Pangasinan.

“Perhaps it is time for me to stay in the Philippines,” Casimero said.

Each repatriated worker received initial support from the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, including financial assistance, temporary lodging and transportation to their home provinces.

DMW Assistant Secretary Francis Ron de Guzman encouraged the returnees to utilize government reintegration services, which include livelihood assistance and employment facilitation programs.