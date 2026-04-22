25 OFWs home from Israel, Lebanon amid Middle East tensions

Twenty-five overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have safely returned to the Philippines via a commercial flight that landed on Tuesday, 21 April, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Wednesday.

The repatriation of 25 OFWs—comprising 14 caregivers from Israel and 11 household service workers from Lebanon—was carried out through the collaborative efforts of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Philippine Embassy and Migrant Workers Offices in the respective countries, following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.