25 OFWs home from Israel, Lebanon amid Middle East tensions

Twenty-five overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have safely returned to the Philippines via a commercial flight that landed on Tuesday, 21 April, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Wednesday.
The repatriation of 25 OFWs—comprising 14 caregivers from Israel and 11 household service workers from Lebanon—was carried out through the collaborative efforts of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Philippine Embassy and Migrant Workers Offices in the respective countries, following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Vivian Casimero, a caregiver in Israel for 22 years, shared her plan to start a new chapter of her life with her family in Pangasinan.
“Panahon na rin siguro para manatili na ako sa Pilipinas. Gusto ko nang simulan ang plano kong negosyo na water refilling station,” said Casimero.
All the repatriated OFWs received initial support from the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, including financial assistance, temporary accommodation, and transport services.
DMW Assistant Secretary Francis Ron De Guzman urged repatriated OFWs to avail themselves of the government’s reintegration services to support their return to the country.
These include livelihood assistance, employment facilitation services, and other programs offered by various government agencies.