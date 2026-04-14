TikTok Shop expands ‘Unlad Lokal’ to support MSMEs

TikTok Shop said the program, launched in 2025, has already trained nearly 25,000 MSMEs nationwide, in partnership with local government units and industry stakeholders.

“For many small businesses, the challenge is understanding how to translate what they already do well into a digital environment,” said Yves Gonzalez, head of public policy for the Philippines at TikTok Shop.

In Marikina, the roadshow gathered close to 100 footwear and bag sellers, highlighting the city’s long-standing reputation for craftsmanship. The session, conducted with the Filipino Footwear Alliance Association and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Marikina, focused on helping businesses translate product quality and heritage into stronger digital visibility.

The program also emphasized creator-led selling strategies, including partnerships and affiliate marketing, to improve product discoverability.

Meanwhile, sessions in Muntinlupa and Taytay provided MSMEs with hands-on onboarding support and practical guidance on content creation and live selling, as well as access to advertising solutions designed to boost engagement and sales.

In Taytay, participants from sectors such as fashion, food, and health and beauty joined the program in partnership with the municipal government and the DTI’s logistics and supply chain group.

In Muntinlupa, more than 100 participants — including MSMEs and content creators — attended the session, which was also supported by local partners and city officials.

“Initiatives like Unlad Lokal support our city’s mission of empowering local businesses with the skills and tools needed to compete in a digital marketplace,” said Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon.