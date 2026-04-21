Two dead, 39 injured as bus plunges in Pagbilao ravine

Two passengers died while 39 others were injured as a bus plunged into a ravine at Sitio Upper Sapinit, Barangay Silangang Malicboy in the town of Pagbilao, Quezon on Monday.
According to an incident report, a DLTB Bus Line vehicle en route to Manila from Bicol was traversing Barangay Silangang Malicboy when the driver lost control of the vehicle that plunged towards a ravine in the area.
Rescue teams and concerned citizens immediately responded to the incident and immediately ferried the injured to the nearest hospital. A clearing operation is currently on going at the said area.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident, including possible mechanical failure, road conditions, and the welfare of the driver when the incident happened.
Authorities are also urging PUV drivers and operators to check the condition of their vehicles and follow safety regulations to avoid experiencing the said incident.