Tenable automates cyber defense

Tenable has launched Hexa AI, an agentic artificial intelligence engine designed to automate cybersecurity workflows and speed up risk mitigation as threats become more complex and fast-moving. Integrated into the Tenable One platform, the system uses contextual data to identify vulnerabilities and coordinate responses across IT, cloud and AI environments.
The company said the platform addresses growing challenges from AI-driven attacks and expanding digital systems by enabling faster detection and automated remediation. Hexa AI orchestrates security tasks, prioritizes risks and executes fixes at machine speed, allowing teams to shift from reactive defense to proactive risk reduction while reducing manual workload through automation.