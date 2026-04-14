SM coastal cleanups promote environmental awareness

Collected waste during the cleanups was sorted and analyzed, allowing participants to identify common pollutants such as plastic packaging and beverage containers that threaten marine ecosystems.

“Protecting our coastal and marine environments requires a more proactive, end-to-end approach with the cleanups starting with education, deepening awareness, and sustaining collective action,” said Engr. Liza Silerio, vice president for corporate compliance and program director for environment and sustainability of SM Supermalls.

“By helping communities understand the importance of proper waste segregation and responsible waste management, we hope to inspire long-term behavioral change that benefits both people and the planet,” she added.

The coastal cleanup drives form part of SM Supermalls’ broader sustainability initiatives under its SM Green Movement and Waste-Free Future campaign.

The program also underscored the spirit of bayanihan, bringing together volunteers, environmental groups, and local stakeholders in a shared effort to protect coastal areas.

SM Cares said more environmental activities are lined up throughout the year, including cleanup drives for World Oceans Day in June, International Coastal Cleanup in September, and National Environmental Awareness Month in November.