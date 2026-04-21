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QC boosts openness, transparency with Open Data Dashboards

Quezon City LGU vows for a more open governance to their residents after rolling out the Open Dat Dashboards to access various projects.
Quezon City LGU vows for a more open governance to their residents after rolling out the Open Dat Dashboards to access various projects. Photo courtesy of Quezon City Government/X.
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Quezon City bolsters transparency with the launch of the Open Data Dashboards in their official government site, the QC eServices platform.  

“For a more open, more honest, and more trustworthy government!” the local government said in their announcement Wednesday afternoon. 

Quezon City LGU vows for a more open governance to their residents after rolling out the Open Dat Dashboards to access various projects.
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Quezon City LGU vows for a more open governance to their residents after rolling out the Open Dat Dashboards to access various projects.
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The dashboard allows residents to access various projects in Quezon City with Mayor Joy Belmonte on the forefront of the services. 

The first batch of the dashboards contain QC Community Concerns & Response (Helpline 122), QCitizen ID Holders, QC PWD Community, KyusiServed Free Maintenance Medicine Program, Pangkabuhayang QC Program and QC Scholarship Program. 

The local government also reminded users to open the dashboard through desktops or laptops for a better browsing experience.

Quezon City
QC
open data dashboards

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