QC boosts openness, transparency with Open Data Dashboards

Quezon City bolsters transparency with the launch of the Open Data Dashboards in their official government site, the QC eServices platform.
“For a more open, more honest, and more trustworthy government!” the local government said in their announcement Wednesday afternoon.
The dashboard allows residents to access various projects in Quezon City with Mayor Joy Belmonte on the forefront of the services.
The first batch of the dashboards contain QC Community Concerns & Response (Helpline 122), QCitizen ID Holders, QC PWD Community, KyusiServed Free Maintenance Medicine Program, Pangkabuhayang QC Program and QC Scholarship Program.
The local government also reminded users to open the dashboard through desktops or laptops for a better browsing experience.