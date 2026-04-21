Pyramid shooting: One killed, 13 injured

Six people were shot and treated at hospitals, including a Canadian woman, a Colombian woman and child, a Brazilian and two Americans. Seven others were hurt while fleeing, including a Russian, a Colombian, a Brazilian and four Americans.

The attack occurred midday on the 45-meter-high Pyramid of the Moon, one of Mexico’s most visited pre-Hispanic sites, less than two months before the 2026 World Cup. AFPTV footage showed a body wrapped in a white sheet carried down the pyramid steps.

Authorities seized a firearm, knife and ammunition and evacuated visitors. Teotihuacan, over 2,000 years old, drew more than 1.8 million visitors in 2025.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand called it “a horrific act of gun violence.” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she sent personnel to assist and posted: “What happened today in Teotihuacan deeply pains us.”

Social media videos showed the gunman firing from midway up the pyramid as tourists fled. “A person is opening fire on us, take care friends, send security,” one video captured.