Bone fragments found in lake

While “the authorities want this to go unnoticed, the families want the whole world to know the tragedy that occurs in the country’s capital,” the group said in a statement.

City authorities last week began exhuming the lakefront site in the eastern part of Mexico City, and prosecutors announced Monday that some 300 bone fragments, which they believe could belong to three people, had been found.

But the volunteer group said they found more than 1,000 bone fragments in and around the site, including in areas which had already been examined by government agents.

More than 480,000 people have been killed and another 130,000 have gone missing in Mexico’s drug war since 2006, when the government deployed federal troops to take on the country’s powerful cartels.

A United Nations committee of experts has called the missing persons crisis a “crime against humanity,” saying efforts to recover human remains have been hampered by “acquiescence and omission on the part of public servants.”