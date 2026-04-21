PSEi steady amid rate hike expectations

Sector performance was mixed. Conglomerates led the advance, supported by selective buying in index heavyweights, while services lagged as investors rotated into more defensive plays.

Market breadth was slightly positive, with advancers outpacing decliners, 106 to 90—signaling a measured, stock-specific recovery rather than a broad rally. JG Summit Holdings emerged as the top gainer, rising 5.95%, while Ayala Land declined 2.12% as property stocks continued to face pressure from elevated interest rate expectations.

On the currency front, the peso strengthened to P59.86 per US dollar, appreciating from the previous close of P59.97. The move reflects a pullback in the US dollar amid improving global risk sentiment and easing safe-haven demand, as markets monitored signs of de-escalation in Middle East tensions.

Over the past 24 hours, reports of continued diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran helped temper oil price spikes, supporting emerging-market currencies, including the peso. At the same time, the dollar softened slightly as investors reassessed the pace of US monetary tightening following mixed economic signals, allowing regional currencies to recover modestly.