PISTON-NCR stages Pasig protest vs DOTr service contracting program

Members of the transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide–National Capital Region (PISTON-NCR) staged a protest at the Pasig Mega Market on Tuesday, voicing opposition to the government’s recently introduced service contracting program and other transport policies.
An estimated 20 to 30 PISTON-NCR members criticized the service contracting program unveiled by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), stating that the initiative excludes drivers who chose not to participate in the transport modernization program.
“Buhat doon sa sinasabi nilang service contracting na ‘yan parang pinag-aaway-ayaw alnag kami talaga ng gobyerno. Pinipili lang nila, ilang lang ang kinukuha,” PISTON-NCR leader Eli Villena said.
“Kung talagang para sa amin yan … ilan lang ba?” Villena added, arguing that only a small fraction of drivers stand to benefit from the scheme.
Transport Secretary Giovanni Lopez earlier said only a few public utility vehicles (PUVs) participated in the government program.
Under the program, the government will compensate PUV operators and drivers based on a fixed rate per kilometer traveled, providing them with a guaranteed income regardless of passenger volume.
The arrangement applies as long as they implement a 20 percent fare discount for commuters, which is separate from and in addition to existing mandated discounts for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and students.