PISTON-NCR stages Pasig protest vs DOTr service contracting program

Members of the transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide–National Capital Region (PISTON-NCR) staged a protest at the Pasig Mega Market on Tuesday, voicing opposition to the government’s recently introduced service contracting program and other transport policies.

An estimated 20 to 30 PISTON-NCR members criticized the service contracting program unveiled by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), stating that the initiative excludes drivers who chose not to participate in the transport modernization program.