PISTON-NCR slams ‘exclusionary’ service contracting scheme

“The way they are implementing this service contracting, it feels like the government is just pitting us against each other. They are being selective; only a few are being taken in,” PISTON-NCR leader Eli Villena said.

Villena argued that the scheme only benefits a small fraction of the driving community, questioning the program’s inclusivity.

Transportation Secretary Giovannie Lopez previously cited that only a limited number of public utility vehicles (PUVs) have participated in the government program thus far.

Under the service contracting model, the government compensates PUV operators and drivers at a fixed rate per kilometer traveled. This provides a guaranteed income regardless of passenger volume, provided they implement a 20 percent fare discount for all commuters.