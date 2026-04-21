PISTON-NCR slams ‘exclusionary’ service contracting scheme

Members of the transport group PISTON-NCR staged a protest at the Pasig Mega Market on Tuesday, voicing opposition to the government’s new Service Contracting Program and broader transport policies.
Roughly 20 to 30 members of Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) criticized the Department of Transportation initiative, claiming it excludes drivers who refused to participate in the government’s transport modernization program.
“The way they are implementing this service contracting, it feels like the government is just pitting us against each other. They are being selective; only a few are being taken in,” PISTON-NCR leader Eli Villena said.
Villena argued that the scheme only benefits a small fraction of the driving community, questioning the program’s inclusivity.
Transportation Secretary Giovannie Lopez previously cited that only a limited number of public utility vehicles (PUVs) have participated in the government program thus far.
Under the service contracting model, the government compensates PUV operators and drivers at a fixed rate per kilometer traveled. This provides a guaranteed income regardless of passenger volume, provided they implement a 20 percent fare discount for all commuters.