Phl celebrates 1st Int’l Day of Women in Industry

“Sulong Juana is more than a slogan—it is a call to embed inclusion at the heart of industry, where women’s leadership drives competitiveness, resilience, and sustainability,” she said in her keynote address.

The celebration of the country’s first International Day of Women in Industry was supported by several government agencies, including the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Education (DepEd), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), and Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

Other organizations that supported the event include the United Nations Population Fund, Clean Air Asia, Ban Toxics, and HOPEx Environmental Group Inc.

The observance is part of a global initiative following the proclamation by UNIDO member states designating 21 April as the International Day of Women in Industry.

The Philippines’ first commemoration of women in industry in 2026 also coincides with the 60th anniversary of UNIDO.

UNIDO, as an organization under the United Nations, is committed to inclusive and sustainable industrial development, as well as advancing gender equality within the industrial sector