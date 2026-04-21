Phl celebrates 1st Int’l Day of Women in Industry

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) marked the Philippines' first International Day of Women in Industry on Tuesday, 21 April.
With the theme “Sulong Juana: Women Leadership in Shaping the Future of Industry,” Filipino women were recognized for their significant contributions across various sectors.
UNIDO Country Representative to the Philippines Teddy G. Monroy underscored the importance of women’s participation in industry, particularly in socioeconomic transformation.
“Across the world—and especially here in the Philippines—women in industry are driving transformations in all aspects of society and the economy; as engineers, technologists, entrepreneurs, workers, policymakers, and leaders,” he said in his opening remarks.
Meanwhile, the former executive director of Ayala Corporation, Ma. Victoria Tan highlighted the transformative potential of women’s leadership in shaping sustainable and future-ready industries.
“Sulong Juana is more than a slogan—it is a call to embed inclusion at the heart of industry, where women’s leadership drives competitiveness, resilience, and sustainability,” she said in her keynote address.
The celebration of the country’s first International Day of Women in Industry was supported by several government agencies, including the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Education (DepEd), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), and Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).
Other organizations that supported the event include the United Nations Population Fund, Clean Air Asia, Ban Toxics, and HOPEx Environmental Group Inc.
The observance is part of a global initiative following the proclamation by UNIDO member states designating 21 April as the International Day of Women in Industry.
The Philippines’ first commemoration of women in industry in 2026 also coincides with the 60th anniversary of UNIDO.
UNIDO, as an organization under the United Nations, is committed to inclusive and sustainable industrial development, as well as advancing gender equality within the industrial sector