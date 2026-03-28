Women leaders push inclusive governance

The discussion brought together Maria Rosa “Bing” Carrion, president of the National Council of Women of the Philippines, and Rhoda Caliwara, president of Women’s Business Council Philippines Inc. (WomenBizPH).

Speakers emphasized that Women’s Month should go beyond recognition and lead to real action that strengthens women’s voice, visibility, and opportunities in society.

Among the key points raised was the strong contribution of women to the Philippine economy.

Caliwara noted that 65 percent of micro, small, and medium enterprises are women-led, underscoring the critical role of women entrepreneurs in sustaining economic activity.

She also pointed to the continuing need for access to markets, financing, mentorship and training, especially for women seeking to grow enterprises and break through leadership barriers in traditionally male-dominated spaces.

To illustrate what targeted support can achieve, Caliwara cited WomenBizPH initiatives such as trade fairs and market-linkage efforts, including a recent activity in Davao that reportedly generated P3 million in sales in just two days for small entrepreneurs.

She added that their organization has partnered with financing groups to help women gain additional capital for their businesses.

Carrion, meanwhile, stressed that women remain central to community life, family development and governance. She noted that while women have gained more visibility and voice, barriers remain, particularly in employment and representation.

She argued that the issue is often not the absence of protective laws but the weak implementation of existing measures.

Among the legal protections cited were the Magna Carta of Women, laws addressing violence against women and their children, and the Safe Spaces Act.

The forum also addressed broader concerns affecting women today, including rising household pressures, underrepresentation in decision-making roles, access to capital, cultural barriers in executive leadership, and support for women in vulnerable situations.

In response, speakers called for stronger dialogue across sectors, more livelihood and financing opportunities, better local organizing and community-based initiatives that can help women build both confidence and economic independence.