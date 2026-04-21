Palace dismisses Roque’s Prague arrest claims

“When they see and know that fake news is being spread, it simply needs to be investigated,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

The statements follow a series of video messages posted to Roque’s official Facebook page, in which he claimed that fugitive and former AKO Bicol Representative Zaldy Co was not arrested in Prague, Czech Republic.

Roque claimed he spoke with Co and maintained the former lawmaker was only questioned and is not in the custody of Czech authorities.

Castro dismissed Roque’s claims, asking why the public should believe a “fake news peddler.”

She deferred further technical questions regarding Co’s status to Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida, noting that the government must be careful with announcements involving another country.

The Palace official also defended the president against criticism from Batangas Representative Leandro Leviste, who questioned the integrity of the process.

Castro challenged the lawmaker’s characterization of the president, asking, “When did the President ever become the accused?”

Regarding the safety of Co, Castro questioned the basis of reports suggesting the fugitive faces death threats.

The comments followed a warning from Senator JV Ejercito, who said the primary challenge is ensuring Co returns to the Philippines “in one piece” to testify in an ongoing controversy.

“We should first look at where these alleged death threats are coming from. Has anything been shown? Has a police report been filed?” Castro said.