Muntinlupa gets first iHub, disaster response boost

The Department of Science and Technology–National Capital Region (DOST-NCR) has launched its first innovation hub (iHub) and turned over a disaster command vehicle to the local government, boosting efforts toward smart and sustainable urban development.
The iHub, located at the Colegio de Muntinlupa, will serve as a pre-incubation platform to help students, researchers, and small businesses turn ideas into market-ready solutions, while fostering collaboration across the MUNTAPARLAS area.
Meanwhile, the Mobile Command and Control Vehicle (MoCCoV) equipped with advanced disaster response tools aims to strengthen the city’s emergency preparedness, providing real-time monitoring, communication, and rescue capabilities during crises.