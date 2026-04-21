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Muntinlupa gets first iHub, disaster response boost

Muntinlupa gets first iHub, disaster response boost
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The Department of Science and Technology–National Capital Region (DOST-NCR) has launched its first innovation hub (iHub) and turned over a disaster command vehicle to the local government, boosting efforts toward smart and sustainable urban development.

Muntinlupa gets first iHub, disaster response boost
DOST, partners launch smart city push in Muñoz

The iHub, located at the Colegio de Muntinlupa, will serve as a pre-incubation platform to help students, researchers, and small businesses turn ideas into market-ready solutions, while fostering collaboration across the MUNTAPARLAS area.

Muntinlupa gets first iHub, disaster response boost
Smart, data-driven governance eyed

Meanwhile, the Mobile Command and Control Vehicle (MoCCoV) equipped with advanced disaster response tools aims to strengthen the city’s emergency preparedness, providing real-time monitoring, communication, and rescue capabilities during crises.

DoST

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