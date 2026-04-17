Smart, data-driven governance eyed

The Science City of Muñoz in Nueva Ecija is taking a major step toward becoming a smart and sustainable urban center, as government, academe and science agencies team up to roll out data-driven and technology-powered city solutions.
The Department of Science and Technology Central Luzon, the local government unit, the Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology, and Central Luzon State University formalized their partnership through a Memorandum of Agreement on 16 April at the Balai ti Muñoz, City Tourism Building.
The collaboration covers two flagship initiatives: Project ANGELA (Transforming Urban Mobility with Care and Innovation in Science City of Muñoz) and the SCDI-HUB (AI-Driven Smart City Data Integration and Decision Intelligence Hub), both designed to modernize urban systems through science and innovation.