Smart, data-driven governance eyed

The Science City of Muñoz in Nueva Ecija is taking a major step toward becoming a smart and sustainable urban center, as government, academe and science agencies team up to roll out data-driven and technology-powered city solutions.

The Department of Science and Technology Central Luzon, the local government unit, the Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology, and Central Luzon State University formalized their partnership through a Memorandum of Agreement on 16 April at the Balai ti Muñoz, City Tourism Building.