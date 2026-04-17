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Smart, data-driven governance eyed

Smart, data-driven governance eyed
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The Science City of Muñoz in Nueva Ecija is taking a major step toward becoming a smart and sustainable urban center, as government, academe and science agencies team up to roll out data-driven and technology-powered city solutions.

The Department of Science and Technology Central Luzon, the local government unit, the Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology, and Central Luzon State University formalized their partnership through a Memorandum of Agreement on 16 April at the Balai ti Muñoz, City Tourism Building.

Smart, data-driven governance eyed
DOST, partners launch smart city push in Muñoz

The collaboration covers two flagship initiatives: Project ANGELA (Transforming Urban Mobility with Care and Innovation in Science City of Muñoz) and the SCDI-HUB (AI-Driven Smart City Data Integration and Decision Intelligence Hub), both designed to modernize urban systems through science and innovation.

Science City of Muñoz smart city
DOST smart urban projects
AI-driven city systems Philippines

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