‘Miracle in April’ for Bongbong and Inday

Current Efforts by CBCP

The Church’s intervention is focused on de-escalating the political and personal attacks between the two camps.

1. Call for Reconciliation: Archbishop Ricardo Bacay, chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs, stated on 14 April that the Church provides dialogues to ensure that leaders do not “eliminate each other.”

2. Path of Dialogue: CBCP officials have emphasized that there is “always a path of reconciliation,” though they clarified that the Church aims for a dialogue that will serve the common good rather than political interests.

3. National Prayer Vigil: Last 11 April, the CBCP held a nationwide prayer vigil for peace. While this was part of a global initiative by Pope Leo XIV, it was locally contextualized as a plea for unity amid the rising national tensions.

Status of Marcos-Duterte Relationship

Despite the CBCP’s call for peace, the relationship between the nation’s two top leaders continued to face severe challenges as of mid-April.

1. Health Rumors and Disputes: Tensions spiked on 13 April after President Marcos jogged in public to debunk viral rumors of his terminal illness, which his allies attributed to the Duterte camp.

2. Term-Sharing Denials: On 15 April, President Marcos explicitly denied a term-sharing deal with Vice President Duterte.

3. Impeachment Sentiment: Recent surveys indicate that the majority of Filipinos support an impeachment trial of the Vice President, adding another layer of complexity to a potential reconciliation.

While the CBCP continues to offer a platform for “humility and dialogue,” no formal meeting has been scheduled between the Church leadership and the executive office.

Meanwhile, based on his reported accomplishments and initiatives up to early 2026, President Marcos has several avenues to regain strength and approval. Despite challenges in public satisfaction surveys, supporters and analysts highlight the following areas as potential factors for a strong recovery.

1. Sustained Economic Growth and Investment Inflows: The administration has maintained a strong economic performance with GDP growth of 5.4 percent in the first quarter of 2025 with expectations to remain among the fastest-growing in Asia. High-level investments secured through foreign trips and the implementation of the CREATE MORE law are aimed at creating high-quality jobs.

2. Infrastructure Development (Build Better More): The continued, intensified, and accelerated construction of infrastructure projects, including airports, farm-to-market roads, and digital infrastructure (such as the National Digital Connectivity Plan), improves connectivity and creates jobs.

3. Agricultural Modernization and Food Security: A major focus has been on strengthening the agricultural sector through the distribution of land titles to thousands of farmers, providing farm machinery and cash assistance, and implementing price caps on agricultural products like rice to manage food inflation.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com