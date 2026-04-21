MCIA leads Mideast crisis dialogue with industry partners

Addressing industry headwinds

During the dialogue that gathered Industry leaders such as members of PCCI Lapu-Lapu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc., Hotel Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc., and general managers of various establishments including bai Hotel, Shangri-La Mactan Cebu, Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, Mercure Mactan Cebu, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, Nustar Resort and Casino, Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino, and other industry partners, MCIA addressed the pressing reality of rising global jet fuel prices.

Acknowledging that jet fuel can trigger an increase in fares and can impact passenger traffic and demand, the dialogue centered on how the industry can prepare and work together to manage external pressures.

While MCIA recorded an exceptionally strong first quarter, ACAC shared that if the current global situation persists, travel demand is expected to be challenged from early June onwards.

Aviation and tourism deeply intertwined

“The aviation and tourism sectors are deeply intertwined. When global headwinds like surging jet fuel costs put pressure on our airline partners, our industry inevitably feels the impact,” said Athanasios Titonis, CEO of Aboitiz InfraCapital Operating Airports.

“By aligning closely with our hotel partners, developing agile passenger scenarios, we are leveraging the same proactive management model that has driven success across our other gateways. True resilience is built through transparent collaboration and continuous investment in the facilities that matter most to our passengers,” he stressed.

This initiative by the MCIA underscores a commitment to ensuring that every strategic improvement at the airport level resonates across the entire tourism value chain, creating a unified voice for regional growth and resilience.

Looking forward, MCIA is also strategically eyeing the expansion of new, untapped frontiers, with active discussions underway to bridge direct connectivity of other new emerging markets to Cebu.