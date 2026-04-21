Maya named ‘Neobank of the Year’ at regional digital awards

“These recognitions reflect how we design our services — built for everyday use, with security embedded from the start,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group president and co-founder of Maya Bank.

The citation for fraud protection highlights Maya’s use of real-time monitoring systems and in-app controls that allow users to manage account access and transactions directly.

The company said these features are supported by a broader security framework, including ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications, as well as compliance with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards.

As digital banking adoption expands, financial institutions are placing greater emphasis on cybersecurity and risk management to maintain consumer trust and ensure safe transactions.

Maya integrates digital banking with payments, savings, and credit services within a single platform, allowing users and businesses to access financial services through a unified ecosystem.

The Triple A Digital Awards are selected by The Asset’s editorial board based on how institutions deliver digital financial services at scale, with a focus on innovation, accessibility, and customer experience.