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Malaysian, Chinese nationals behind bars over bribery

AUTHORITIES secure the white van that was flagged for using an unauthorized and improvised license plate, which led also to the arrest of two foreign nationals for allegedly bribing police officers who apprehended them.
AUTHORITIES secure the white van that was flagged for using an unauthorized and improvised license plate, which led also to the arrest of two foreign nationals for allegedly bribing police officers who apprehended them.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of NET 25
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A Malaysian and a Chinese national were arrested Tuesday after allegedly attempting to bribe police officers following a traffic stop, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group (HPG) reported.

The suspects, a 41-year-old Chinese man and a 31-year-old Malaysian man, face charges of corruption of public officials under Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code.

AUTHORITIES secure the white van that was flagged for using an unauthorized and improvised license plate, which led also to the arrest of two foreign nationals for allegedly bribing police officers who apprehended them.
Malaysian, Chinese arrested for bribery in Pasay

The arrests followed an operation along Roxas Boulevard where members of the Southern District Highway Patrol Team flagged down a Toyota Alphard for using an unauthorized and improvised license plate.

After the vehicle was impounded, the suspects allegedly offered P200,000 to the officers in exchange for the van’s release. Personnel arrested the pair on the spot.

Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan, HPG acting director, said the suspects and the vehicle remain in the custody of the Southern District team for documentation and further investigation.

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