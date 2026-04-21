Malaysian, Chinese nationals behind bars over bribery

A Malaysian and a Chinese national were arrested Tuesday after allegedly attempting to bribe police officers following a traffic stop, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group (HPG) reported.
The suspects, a 41-year-old Chinese man and a 31-year-old Malaysian man, face charges of corruption of public officials under Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code.
The arrests followed an operation along Roxas Boulevard where members of the Southern District Highway Patrol Team flagged down a Toyota Alphard for using an unauthorized and improvised license plate.
After the vehicle was impounded, the suspects allegedly offered P200,000 to the officers in exchange for the van’s release. Personnel arrested the pair on the spot.
Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan, HPG acting director, said the suspects and the vehicle remain in the custody of the Southern District team for documentation and further investigation.