Malaysian, Chinese nationals behind bars over bribery

The arrests followed an operation along Roxas Boulevard where members of the Southern District Highway Patrol Team flagged down a Toyota Alphard for using an unauthorized and improvised license plate.

After the vehicle was impounded, the suspects allegedly offered P200,000 to the officers in exchange for the van’s release. Personnel arrested the pair on the spot.

Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan, HPG acting director, said the suspects and the vehicle remain in the custody of the Southern District team for documentation and further investigation.