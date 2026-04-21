LTFRB reviews P10 jeep fare hike petition, balances commuters’ welfare vs cost pressures

“Inutos ko na po na i-set for hearing,” Mendoza said, adding that this is to ensure commuter groups are given the opportunity “to comment” on the petition.

He explained that fare adjustments are guided by a long-standing computation system tied to fuel prices.

Mendoza noted that “for every P10 sa paggalaw ng presyo ng krudo kinakailangan mag-adjust ng P1 sa ating pamasahe,” underscoring how transport rates are typically linked to oil price movements.

Despite this formula, Mendoza stressed that the LTFRB must carefully balance competing interests.

He emphasized that the key consideration is “yung balancing na affordability ng ating mga commuters,” describing it as one of the agency’s most difficult decisions.

He also acknowledged that fare increases can trigger wider economic effects. Mendoza said such adjustments have an “inflationary effect,” adding that “ang jeepney ang may greatest impact” due to its widespread use among Filipino commuters.

The LTFRB said the petition will undergo standard regulatory procedures, including publication and stakeholder consultations, before a decision is made.

Mendoza added that the process typically takes up to three months, depending on opposition and required regulatory steps.