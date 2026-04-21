Less theory, more doing: EY reshapes talent pipeline

EY Global Delivery Services (EY GDS) Philippines is shifting its hiring model to a skills-first approach, as artificial intelligence reshapes workforce demands and accelerates the need for job-ready talent.
Instead of relying on degrees and titles, the company is working directly with universities to embed real-world tools, certifications and hands-on training into academic programs. Through initiatives such as its Academia Program and the Accelerated Learning Program for ServiceNow, students gain early exposure to enterprise platforms, automation and AI governance — allowing them to develop practical skills before graduation.
“This immersion bridges the gap between theory and practice, showing how academic concepts apply in real client situations. Students build confidence, improve decision-making and enter the workforce prepared and effective from day one,” said Raymond Go, EY GDS Philippines Consulting leader. The company said the approach aims to produce graduates who are adaptable, industry-ready and capable of contributing immediately in AI-driven environments.