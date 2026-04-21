Less theory, more doing: EY reshapes talent pipeline

EY Global Delivery Services (EY GDS) Philippines is shifting its hiring model to a skills-first approach, as artificial intelligence reshapes workforce demands and accelerates the need for job-ready talent.

Instead of relying on degrees and titles, the company is working directly with universities to embed real-world tools, certifications and hands-on training into academic programs. Through initiatives such as its Academia Program and the Accelerated Learning Program for ServiceNow, students gain early exposure to enterprise platforms, automation and AI governance — allowing them to develop practical skills before graduation.