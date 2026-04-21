Imported rice prices surge in Western Visayas

ILOILO CITY — Prices of imported high-quality rice in Western Visayas have risen sharply in recent weeks, driven by increases across several premium varieties, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Latest monitoring data comparing 31 March and 19 April showed that Japonica rice posted the steepest increase, climbing by Php15 per kilogram from Php55 to Php70. Imported glutinous rice also rose by Php5 to Php70 per kilo, while premium imported rice registered a more modest Php3 increase to Php65.
The upward trend in imported varieties contrasts with mixed price movements in locally produced rice.
Regular milled local rice recorded a Php6 increase, now priced at P56 per kilogram. However, some higher-grade local rice varieties posted slight declines. Well-milled rice dipped by Php1 to Php56 per kilo, while glutinous local rice dropped by Php2 to Php53.
Premium local rice likewise eased by Php2, settling at Php58 per kilogram, reflecting a more stable supply compared to imported counterparts.
Agriculture officials said price monitoring across markets in the region remains ongoing to ensure compliance with prevailing pricing standards and to track further movements in rice costs.