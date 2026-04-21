Imported rice prices surge in Western Visayas

ILOILO CITY — Prices of imported high-quality rice in Western Visayas have risen sharply in recent weeks, driven by increases across several premium varieties, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Latest monitoring data comparing 31 March and 19 April showed that Japonica rice posted the steepest increase, climbing by Php15 per kilogram from Php55 to Php70. Imported glutinous rice also rose by Php5 to Php70 per kilo, while premium imported rice registered a more modest Php3 increase to Php65.