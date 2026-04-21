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Imported rice prices surge in Western Visayas

Spike in rice prices A vendor scoops rice at a Manila market as concerns grow over a 60-day rice import suspension starting 1 September. Stakeholders warned the ban could increase retail rice prices, citing reduced imported supply and rising local palay prices.
Spike in rice prices A vendor scoops rice at a Manila market as concerns grow over a 60-day rice import suspension starting 1 September. Stakeholders warned the ban could increase retail rice prices, citing reduced imported supply and rising local palay prices.Photograph by john carlo magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE
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ILOILO CITY — Prices of imported high-quality rice in Western Visayas have risen sharply in recent weeks, driven by increases across several premium varieties, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Latest monitoring data comparing 31 March and 19 April showed that Japonica rice posted the steepest increase, climbing by Php15 per kilogram from Php55 to Php70. Imported glutinous rice also rose by Php5 to Php70 per kilo, while premium imported rice registered a more modest Php3 increase to Php65.

Spike in rice prices A vendor scoops rice at a Manila market as concerns grow over a 60-day rice import suspension starting 1 September. Stakeholders warned the ban could increase retail rice prices, citing reduced imported supply and rising local palay prices.
Rice, corn stocks rise year-on-year

The upward trend in imported varieties contrasts with mixed price movements in locally produced rice.

Regular milled local rice recorded a Php6 increase, now priced at P56 per kilogram. However, some higher-grade local rice varieties posted slight declines. Well-milled rice dipped by Php1 to Php56 per kilo, while glutinous local rice dropped by Php2 to Php53.

Spike in rice prices A vendor scoops rice at a Manila market as concerns grow over a 60-day rice import suspension starting 1 September. Stakeholders warned the ban could increase retail rice prices, citing reduced imported supply and rising local palay prices.
DA eyes P50/kg price cap on imported rice

Premium local rice likewise eased by Php2, settling at Php58 per kilogram, reflecting a more stable supply compared to imported counterparts.

Agriculture officials said price monitoring across markets in the region remains ongoing to ensure compliance with prevailing pricing standards and to track further movements in rice costs.

Western Visayas
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